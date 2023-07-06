Apollo Currency Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $3.46 million and approximately $683,575.76 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00041509 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030678 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013880 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

