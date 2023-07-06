Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.69.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NLY opened at $19.32 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -115.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

