Analyzing NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NeoMagic (OTCMKTS:NMGC – Free Report) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NeoMagic has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for NeoMagic and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoMagic 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 1 5 30 1 2.84

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $392.70, suggesting a potential downside of 7.20%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than NeoMagic.

64.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of NeoMagic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeoMagic and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoMagic and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoMagic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA $25.88 billion 40.39 $4.37 billion $1.92 220.40

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than NeoMagic.

Summary

NVIDIA beats NeoMagic on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoMagic

NeoMagic Corporation designs and delivers semiconductors and software solutions for video, television, imaging, graphic, and audio devices. It offers microcontrollers; horizon digital picture frame and digital mobile TV solutions; and SOC processors, such as application processors and Neomobile TV solutions. The company, through its MercadoMagico.com division, operates an e-Commerce platform that allows user to buy and sell products from one another or buy premium electronic products. It sells its applications processors under the MiMagic brand name. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Milpitas, California.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

