Analyzing East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% U.S. Global Investors 17.39% 5.62% 5.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and U.S. Global Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A U.S. Global Investors $24.71 million 1.80 $3.82 million $0.21 14.24

U.S. Global Investors has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for East Resources Acquisition and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats East Resources Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in G.A.R.P. and value stocks to make its equity investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with top-down and bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. The firm conducts external research to make its investments. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

