Analyzing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 693 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|-28.82%
|1.40%
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|-60.21%
|-65.76%
|-0.91%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|113
|588
|865
|15
|2.49
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I
|N/A
|$4.97 million
|78.23
|Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors
|$1.37 billion
|$30.18 million
|7.03
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I peers beat Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
