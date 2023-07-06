Analyzing Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (BWC) & Its Rivals

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Free Report) is one of 693 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A -28.82% 1.40% Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I pays out 307.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.7% and pay out 155.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors 113 588 865 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.64%. Given Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I N/A $4.97 million 78.23 Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.03

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I peers beat Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

