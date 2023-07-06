Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Target Price at $130.20

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWODF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.62) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 152 ($1.93) to GBX 149 ($1.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 131 ($1.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

