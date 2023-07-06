Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,655,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bicycle Therapeutics
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.
