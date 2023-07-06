Analysts Set Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target at $53.20

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.44.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,303,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,514,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 41.5% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 967,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 283,922 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $15,655,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 699,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $33.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.57% and a negative net margin of 801.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Free Report

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.