AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 643.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,332,000 after buying an additional 3,421,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,426,000 after buying an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 39,681.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,678,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,651 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $106.98 and a 12 month high of $162.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Featured Articles

