Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 28,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 112,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The stock has a market cap of C$101.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54.

Americas Silver ( TSE:USA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.78%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

