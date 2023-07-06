American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Receives $87.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

AWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $56,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American States Water Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,468 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American States Water by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,491,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $77.91 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

