Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMED. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.21.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $91.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $131.32. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

