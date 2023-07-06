Aman Narang Sells 2,356 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) COO Aman Narang sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $52,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,619,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,945,551.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $2,486,400.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aman Narang sold 5,495 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $97,865.95.

Toast Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TOST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,199,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.72. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Toast by 2,196.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

