Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Down 0.4%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €109.20 ($118.70) and last traded at €109.20 ($118.70). 709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.60 ($119.13).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($195.65) price target on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Amadeus FiRe alerts:

Amadeus FiRe Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €124.66.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus FiRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus FiRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.