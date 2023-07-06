AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.
AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein
In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Stock Performance
Shares of AB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.
AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.