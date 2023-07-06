AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $42.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

AB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at AllianceBernstein

In other news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $422,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after acquiring an additional 525,176 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 108.64%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

