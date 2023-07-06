Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan acquired 1,401,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,383,231.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caligan Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

