Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.