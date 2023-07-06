Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $61.58 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $64.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.35. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

