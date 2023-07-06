Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Makes New $191,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $79.44.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.