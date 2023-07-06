Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $175,000 in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3,794.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4,902.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,607,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,930 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,739,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,105,000 after acquiring an additional 130,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,298 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $994.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $92.76.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

