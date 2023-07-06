Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $115,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $60.72 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $63.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

