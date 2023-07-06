Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,206 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

