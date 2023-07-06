Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$2.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.96. Agfa-Gevaert has a 12 month low of C$2.83 and a 12 month high of C$2.98.

Agfa-Gevaert Company Profile

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems, and IT solutions worldwide. The company's Offset Solutions segment provides commercial, newspaper, and packaging printers; integrated prepress and printing solutions, including computer-to-plate systems using digital offset printing plates, pressroom supplies, and software for workflow optimization, color management, screening, and print standardization; and security printing software solutions.

