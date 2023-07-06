Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $30.79.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics
Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.