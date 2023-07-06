Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,099. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $424.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after buying an additional 377,098 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

