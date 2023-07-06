Aergo Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last seven days, Aergo has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aergo token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001145 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Aergo
Aergo’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,000,000 tokens. Aergo’s official website is www.aergo.io. Aergo’s official message board is medium.com/aergo. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
