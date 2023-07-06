ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.40 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ACMR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ACM Research from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ACM Research Stock Down 6.5 %

ACM Research stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.00 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 7.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 39,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 22,500 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $750,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $1,102,500. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 1,694,246 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 363.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,702 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $10,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 1,978.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares in the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

