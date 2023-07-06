Accredited Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,027,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,680,078. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.73. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

