Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Melius began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $179.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.18.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.