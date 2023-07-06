abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $57.30

Shares of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.30 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 49.19 ($0.62). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 50.20 ($0.64), with a volume of 337,985 shares.

abrdn Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The company has a market capitalization of £185.59 million, a PE ratio of -375.25 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.26.

abrdn Property Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. abrdn Property Income Trust’s payout ratio is -3,076.92%.

About abrdn Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

