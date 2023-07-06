AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.57-10.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. AbbVie also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 5,975,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,881. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

