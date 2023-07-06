AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.57-10.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. AbbVie also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $137.25. 5,975,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,017,881. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
