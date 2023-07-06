AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. AbbVie also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.57-10.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $163.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,962,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $242.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.39.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.