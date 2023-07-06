575,233 Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 575,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,150,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.55% of Sprouts Farmers Market at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $1,924,804.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,714.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $37.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.