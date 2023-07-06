3,300 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Purchased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 627.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after buying an additional 197,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 457,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,311,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 77,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $798.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.90 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,910.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

(Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

