10,953 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Trading Up 4.9 %

BYND opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.