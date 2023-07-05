ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) versus Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) and ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Crane NXT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ZK International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Crane NXT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of ZK International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crane NXT and ZK International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crane NXT $3.35 billion 0.94 $401.10 million $6.50 8.55 ZK International Group $102.39 million 0.22 -$6.08 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Crane NXT has higher revenue and earnings than ZK International Group.

This table compares Crane NXT and ZK International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crane NXT 13.12% 20.86% 9.01% ZK International Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Crane NXT has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZK International Group has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Crane NXT and ZK International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crane NXT 0 0 2 0 3.00 ZK International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crane NXT currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Crane NXT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crane NXT is more favorable than ZK International Group.

Summary

Crane NXT beats ZK International Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crane NXT



Crane NXT, Co. focuses on payment and merchandising technologies. It indents to offer electronic equipment and associated software leveraging extensive, and proprietary core capabilities, including payment verification and authentication, as well as automation solutions, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity enhancing software solutions. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About ZK International Group



ZK International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges. The company also provides stainless steel band, copper strip, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products. Its products are used in various applications, including water and gas transmission within urban infrastructural development, residential housing development, food and beverage production, oil and gas exploitation, and agricultural irrigation. The company also exports its products to Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

