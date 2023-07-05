Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.73 and last traded at $47.83. 155,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 505,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.09.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 12.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.37 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,192.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $42,257.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 28,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,530.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.