Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Up 0.6%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €26.43 ($28.73) and last traded at €26.36 ($28.65). 985,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €26.20 ($28.48).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZAL shares. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($56.52) price objective on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($56.52) target price on Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($57.61) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €48.00 ($52.17) price target on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.68.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

