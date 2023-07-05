Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalent in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $44.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.33, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 16.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 293.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Catalent by 549.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 1,109,802 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

