Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report released on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.05 per share.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $132.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $146.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.