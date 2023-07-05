Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases New Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Vipshop by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 465,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after buying an additional 93,983 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.48.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

