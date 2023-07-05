Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,260,000 after buying an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 298,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,497,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 31,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $1,497,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,852.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $649,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 799,046 shares of company stock valued at $34,945,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.73.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

