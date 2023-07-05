Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.11.

Shares of OVV opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.95. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

