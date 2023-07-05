Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000. BorgWarner accounts for about 1.3% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 266.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of BWA opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

