Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $320,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 73.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Entegris by 43.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 187.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of ENTG opened at $110.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5,501.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

