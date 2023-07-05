Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $222,000 in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MBC stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter.

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.