Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Has $658,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc cut its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fortinet accounts for 0.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $76.27.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

