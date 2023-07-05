Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys New Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.81 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IRDM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.