XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $487,281.26

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 4th. XYO has a market cap of $48.33 million and $487,281.26 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

