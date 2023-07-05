Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.58

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CN – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.58 and traded as low as $27.70. Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF shares last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 1,173 shares trading hands.

Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

About Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF (CN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China All Shares index. The fund tracks a broad, cap-weighted index that’s inclusive of all Chinese shares, regardless of their exchange listing location. CN was launched on Apr 30, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

