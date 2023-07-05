XSGD Price Tops $0.75 on Major Exchanges (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $66.15 million and $552,060.01 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00002428 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,441,260 tokens. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

