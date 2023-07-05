Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPDFree Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Xpediator Trading Up 0.2 %

LON XPD opened at GBX 43.82 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Xpediator has a one year low of GBX 18.26 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Xpediator

(Free Report)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Xpediator (LON:XPD)

Receive News & Ratings for Xpediator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xpediator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.