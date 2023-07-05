Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD) Increases Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from Xpediator’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Xpediator Trading Up 0.2 %

LON XPD opened at GBX 43.82 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. Xpediator has a one year low of GBX 18.26 ($0.23) and a one year high of GBX 44 ($0.56). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.09 million, a PE ratio of -2,070.00 and a beta of 1.72.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

